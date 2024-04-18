PVRIS Shares Melodic New Single “Oil & Water”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

PVRIS has shared the new song “Oil & Water.” The electric track was penned by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen while on the road with Poppy in 2023. The tune is one that the artist has been brimming with excitement to share with fans. “Oil & Water” arrives just on the heels PVRIS‘s powerhouse collab “Burn The Witch” featuring Tommy Genesis and Alice Longyu-Gao.

The year is off to a speedy start for Gunnulfsen who is currently gearing up for a Spring 2024 U.K. E.U. and North America headline tour with Pale Waves, Scene Queen, Bruses, and Sophie Powers, before rocking a slew of additional U.S. dates with The Smashing Pumpkins. The trek is kicking off with a show in Santa Ana, California at the Observatory OC on June 1 and coming to an end with a concert on July 12 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

In other news, former PVRIS guitarist Alex Babinski has issued a statement on the sexual assault allegations that lead to his firing from the band, Babinski shared an update stating that the lawsuit he had filed against Kea Romani “has been resolved to show the truth” and he went on to claim that she never had physical contact with Babinski or participated in “underage drinking” or “underage sex” with him.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin