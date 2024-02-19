Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Joins Night Verses For New Single “Glitching Prisms”

Home News James Reed February 19th, 2024 - 5:43 PM

Progressive metal trailblazers, Night Verses, have confirmed the release of the second part of their double album ‘Every Sound Has A Color In The Valley Of Night’ via Equal Vision Records. This release follows the second chapter of their album after the acclaimed Part I in September 2023, which marked their explosive return from a five-year hiatus and will be released on March 15th, when the whole album will be available to listen to as a full body of work. Alongside the announcement is the release today of the new single “Glitching Prisms,” featuring the iconic vocals of Incubus frontman, Brandon Boyd.

The upcoming release of the second part of ‘Every Sound Has A Color In The Valley Of Night’ mesmerizes listeners with Night Verses’ signature blend of complex rhythms, atmospheric soundscapes, and Boyd’s unique vocals on “Glitching Prisms“. Night Verses also welcome several other incredible guest collaborators across both parts of Every Sound Has A Color In The Valley Of Night, with Circa Survive’s Anthony Greene, Author & Punisher and Tool’s Justin Chancellor also making appearances.

“Glitching Prisms” is about a bad trip. The protagonist of this song wakes up dizzy while trying to remain composed. They don’t know where they are, and they repeat how unsure they are about the situation. Fortunately for them, they’re not “lost in a lie”. It’s clear that they’re seeing colors, hence “glitching prisms and delicate doldrums. After they regain a sense of reality, they find themselves in a forest. “Thorns hurt less in the light / Yeah, thorns hurt less in the light.”

