Incubus Announces Summer 2024 ‘Morning View’ U.S. Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Incubus has announced a 2024 U.S. Arena Tour, which sees the bandperforming their iconic album Morning View in its entirety. Produced by Live Nation, the 10 city arena tour kicks off on August 23 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit before making stops across the U.S. in New York, Tampa, Austin, San Francisco and other cities.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi pre sale beginning Tuesday, February 6. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, playing table tennis with select members of the band, photo op with Incubus, side stage viewing of the Incubus set, exclusive merch items and more. For more information visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Incubus 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 8 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Incubus originally released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View on October 23, 2001. The band was met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number two.

Incubus Tour Dates

8/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/3 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9/6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

9/9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center