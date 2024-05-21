Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to consequence.net, Violent Femmes has recently completed a run of North American shows, where they performed their first two albums in full. And now, the band has announced that this fall, they will tour North America again. In September and October, the folk and punk band will be visiting cities in Florida, South and North Carolina, Kentucky and Alabama. Just like last time, each show will feature front to back performances of Violent Femmes‘s 1983 self-titled debut and 1984’s Hallowed Ground.

A ticket pre sale for the newly announced shows begins Wednesday, May 22 through Ticketmaster by using the code ADDITUP, with a public on sale following on Friday, May 24.

Violent Femmes have other shows on their tour itinerary, including a festival appearance at Project Pabst in Portland and orchestra performances of their 1983 debut with the Chicago Philharmonic and Atlanta Symphony.

Violent Femmes Tour Dates

6/20 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium ^

6/21 – Highland Park, IL – Violent Ravina Festival w/ Chicago Philharmonic #

6/22 – Columbus, OH – Picnic with the Pops

7/25 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo

7/26 – Sandpoint, ID – War Memorial Field

7/27 – Portland, OR – Project Pabst

7/28 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/14 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater

8/16 – Centre Wellington, ON, Canada – Riverfest Elora

8/17 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

9/26 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando ^

9/27 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater ^

9/28 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ^

9/29 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

10/1 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall ^

10/2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^

10/4 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ^

10/5 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/6 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall #

10/8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company ^

10/9 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

# = Performing Violent Femmes

^ = Performing Violent Femmes and Hallowed Ground