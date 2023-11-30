The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie Announce Spring 2024 Extended Co-Headline Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 30th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Indie rock bands The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have unveiled additional North American dates for their landmark 20 anniversary co-headline Give Up Transatlanticism’ Tour, which is set for April-May 2024. The extension comes in response to massive demand from fans, following the joint tour’s successful 2023 dates. That run was entirely sold out where it included back to back shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, three nights at the Hollywood Bowl and marquee dates in to other cities. The tour borough bringing 250k plus fans together at iconic arenas and amphitheaters across the US.

This extraordinary live run celebrates the 20 anniversaries of each band’s seminal 2003 album. The Postal Service’s RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie’s RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism. Two classics released within a mere eight months of one another and created with a total recording budget of just $20.

Benjamin Gibbard, co-founder of both bands, will continue to pull double duty on the 2024 dates by performing Give Up and Transatlanticism in full alongside his respective bandmates. “Few musicians have released two culture-shifting records in the span of a single year.” Pitchfork proclaimed within their glowing review of this Fall’s first MSG show, “and even less have done it with two different musical outfits.”

Kicking off in Atlanta on April 23, the Spring 2024 run will include stops in Nashville, Toronto, Vancouver, Milwaukee, and more before ending in Portland, OR on May 15. Indie rock quartet Slow Pulp is set to support each night of the tour.

Give Up Transatlanticism’ Tour Dates

4/23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4/24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

4/26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

4/27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

4/29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center

5/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

5/3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

5/4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

5/6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

5/7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

5/9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

5/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA

5/12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

5/14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

5/15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

