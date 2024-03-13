Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Brittany Howard, Jamie xx, Mannequin Pussy & More

Home News Skyy Rincon March 13th, 2024 - 4:26 PM

Pitchfork has announced the lineup for the 2024 installment of its annual music festival. The event is scheduled to take place from July 19 through July 21 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois.

The headliners include Black Pumas, Jai Paul and 100 gecs for Friday, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen and Jessie Ware for Saturday and Alanis Morissette, Muna and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes for Sunday.

Accompanying Friday’s headliners are Jeff Rosenstock, Yaeji, Sudan Archives, Amen Dunes, billy woods & Kenny Segal, Tkay Maidza, Doss, ML Buch, Rosali, Angry Blackmen and Black Duck.De La Soul, UNWOUND, Bratmobile, Wednesday, Water From Your Eyes, Sweeping Promises, feeble little horse, Hotline TNT, Kara Jackson, L’Rain and Lifeguard are set to support Saturday’s headlining performers. Grandmaster Flash, Les Savy Fav, Crumb, Jessica Pratt, Mannequin Pussy, Hailu Mergia, Model/Actriz, Nala Sinephro, Maxo, Joanna Sternberg, and Akenya are scheduled to play before Sunday’s headlining sets.

Tickets and weekend passes are on sale now with three day General Admission passes starting at $219 and single day passes being priced at $109.

The lineup for Pitchfork’s Mexico City music festival was announced back in December and featured Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Sky Ferreira, Armand Hammer and more. Last year‘s Chicago festival included The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver amongst others.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes released her new solo album What Now back in February. Jamie xx is currently in the studio working on new The xx material with fellow member Romy who released her solo debut Mid Air last September which they have since promised will “still sound like us.”