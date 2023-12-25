Megan Thee Stallion To Join Janelle Monae, Green Day, Thirty Seconds To Mars & More For New Year’s Rockin Eve Lineup

Home News James Reed December 25th, 2023 - 10:00 AM

Dick Clark Productions has delivered another round of performers for their annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration. Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll and Tyla will help bring in the new year when the broadcast airs live from New York on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.

Jelly Roll will be joined by special guest Jessie Murph to perform a medley of hits, while Carpenter will perform “Nonsense” and “Feather.” Tyla will showcase her latest single, “Truth or Dare,” as well as the viral hit “Water,” and Megan Thee Stallion has a unique performance in store for her fans.

The artists join Green Day, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Ellie Goulding, Doechii, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paul Russell, Loud Luxury, Two Friends and Bebe Rexha, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones and Aqua will also perform at the event. Post Malone will perform from Las Vegas, NewJeans will take the stage in South Korea, and Ivy Queen will perform from Puerto Rico.

Ryan Seacrest will host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the 19th time, accompanied this year by Rita Ora. Jeannie Mai will host from Los Angeles in place of last year’s hosts, Liza Koshy and Ciara. For the first time, the annual special will be broadcast live on 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide. This also marks the first year that Dick Clark Productions puts on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since it was obtained by Penske Media, the parent company of Rolling Stone and other entertainment magazines and brands.

