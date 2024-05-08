Soccer Mommy Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 8th, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Soccer Mommy has officially announced that she is going back on tour this spring! This tour is going to be a return to singer Sophie Allison’s roots, according to a recent press release. After releasing three critically acclaimed albums— including her most recent album, Sometimes, Forever, last year— and countless breathtaking performances at concerts, festivals, and television, Allison will be hitting the road with just herself and her guitar.

These intimate shows are reported to include songs from across her entire discography— her biggest hits, songs she’s rarely or never played live before, and even brand new songs that she hasn’t released yet. Everything is on the table for these performances.

Allison took to social media to share her excitement for these performances. She states, “Been busy working on some new music… can’t say too much yet, but I really wanted to focus on the songwriting and keep the production more organic. I want to preview some of it in a more intimate way, so I’m excited to announce the Lost Shows! This will be a series of intimate solo shows where I’ll be playing some NEW songs as well as familiar favs and some old deep cuts I can’t wait to share this with those of you who can make it!”

Fans are already scrambling to get tickets. With new material and some Soccer Mommy classics guaranteed, these shows are bound to be exciting!

The Lost Shows Tour Dates:

05/31 – New York, NY – Stone Circle Theatre

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge

06/07 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

06/09 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room