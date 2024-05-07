Mannequin Pussy Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

On the heels of a fully sold out 27 show run, Mannequin Pussy extended their world tour in support of their breakthrough album, I Got Heaven, which is out now on Epitaph Records. To help extend the tour Mannequin Pussy added more U.S. dates in the fall , with more EU and U.K. dates in the summer. For tickets and more information click here.
I Got Heaven is an album filled with cathartic tunes about despairing times, is a document of a band doubling down on their unshakable bond to make something furious, thrilling, and wholly alive. It is an album that is deeply concerned with desire, the power in being alone and how to live in an unfeeling and unkind world.
I Got Heaven Tour Dates
5-7 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
5-8 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
5-10 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
5-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall
5-13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
5-14 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
5-16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
5-17 Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis
5-18 Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis
5-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
5-22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
5-23 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
7-12 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival
7-19 Omaha, NE – Grrrl Camp Music Festival
7-20 Omaha, NE – Grrrl Camp Music Festival
7-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
8-2 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
9-26 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
9-27 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
9-28 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)
10-1 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
10-2 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
10-3 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
10-4 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
10-5 McAllen, TX – Cine El Rey Movie Pub
10-7 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
10-8 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
10-10 San Diego, CA – The Observatory
10-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
10-12 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest
10-14 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
10-16 Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theater
10-17 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
10-18 Louisville, KY – Zanzibar
10-19 Lexington, KY – The Burl
10-21 Pensacola, FL – Handlebar
10-22 Gainesville, FL – The Wooly
10-24 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
10-25 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
10-26 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria