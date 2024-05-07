Mannequin Pussy Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

On the heels of a fully sold out 27 show run, Mannequin Pussy extended their world tour in support of their breakthrough album, I Got Heaven, which is out now on Epitaph Records. To help extend the tour Mannequin Pussy added more U.S. dates in the fall , with more EU and U.K. dates in the summer. For tickets and more information click here.

I Got Heaven is an album filled with cathartic tunes about despairing times, is a document of a band doubling down on their unshakable bond to make something furious, thrilling, and wholly alive. It is an album that is deeply concerned with desire, the power in being alone and how to live in an unfeeling and unkind world.

I Got Heaven Tour Dates

5-7 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5-8 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

5-10 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

5-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall

5-13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

5-14 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

5-16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5-17 Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

5-18 Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

5-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5-22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5-23 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

7-12 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

7-19 Omaha, NE – Grrrl Camp Music Festival

7-20 Omaha, NE – Grrrl Camp Music Festival

7-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

8-2 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

9-26 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

9-27 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

9-28 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)

10-1 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

10-2 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

10-3 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

10-4 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10-5 McAllen, TX – Cine El Rey Movie Pub

10-7 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

10-8 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

10-10 San Diego, CA – The Observatory

10-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10-12 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest

10-14 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

10-16 Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theater

10-17 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10-18 Louisville, KY – Zanzibar

10-19 Lexington, KY – The Burl

10-21 Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

10-22 Gainesville, FL – The Wooly

10-24 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

10-25 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

10-26 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria