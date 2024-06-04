Mayhem Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Bad Omens, Poppy, Kittie & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

According to loudwire.com, The Mayhem Festival is back for the first time since 2015 and the event is set to take place as a one day event on October 12 at the Glen Helen Ampitheater in San Bernardino, California. Performing at this year’s festival are Bad Omans, Kittie, Poppy, August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Suicide Silence, After the Burial, Born of Osiris, Seven Hours After Violet, Darkest Hour, Unearth, Holy Wars, Jinjer and others.

Fans can sign up on the festival’s official website to get early access to tickets. The original Mayhem Festival was founded by John Reese and Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour,) where it ran from 2008 through 2015 as an annual package tour across North America. Headliners throughout the years included Slipknot, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold and Slayer.

The revival of Mayhem Festival is being overseen by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, who also recently announced the first Summer Slaughter tour in five years.

