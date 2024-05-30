Kittie Shares Energetic New Single & Video “One Foot In The Grave”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 12:56 PM

According to consequence.net, metal band Kittie has shared the new song and video “One Foot in the Grave,” which is the latest single from their upcoming comeback album, Fire, that will be arriving on June 21st.Unlike the previous thrash metal singles, “One Foot in the Grave” brings the darkness back Kittie’s origins during the peak of the nu metal movement.

The fabulous vocal performances brings a theatrical vibe that is very early 2000s, while the killer slam-chords and pop-punkish tempo change are the characteristic of Kittie’s early material. With that said, the tune is about “letting go of the demons of the past to begin anew,” according to singer and guitarist Morgan Lander.

In regards to the upcoming album and current song, Lander says: “The excitement is palpable in anticipation of our forthcoming album release, with the unleashing of our latest offering ‘One Foot in the Grave.” It’s a feisty, high-energy song about coming back from the dead and rising from the ashes so to speak, paralleling our real life experiences as of late.”