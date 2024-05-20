Slipknot Plays Sonic Temple Set Without Clown Due To Medical Reasons

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 1:31 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to loudwire.com, at their headlining and festival closing set at this year’s Sonic Temple, Slipknot performed without their founding percussionist Clown. On May 19 Corey Taylor addressed the festival crowd by stating: “Obviously we are missing one of our brothers. Clown, yesterday, broke a tooth and had to have it removed. There’s an issue. He had to stay home for medical reasons. But he insisted that we come here and fucking play this fucking show for each and every goddamn one of you.”

Commanding the crowd, Taylor adds with: “He is missed, he is essential and, god damn it, on the count of three, I want you to fucking tell him all that he is so fucking loved. I want to hear you scream! one, two, three!”

Prior to launching into a three song encore that began with “Duality,” Taylor again acknowledged Clown’s absence and dedicated the track to him after working with the crowd.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado