Christine and the Queens Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Rentrez Chez Moi”

Christine and the Queens has returned with a brand new single entitled “Rentrer Chez Moi.” The song has been released along an accompanying music video which was shot in Paris and Hanches, directed by Sasha Mongin and produced by Premier Cri.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Chris offered, “This song makes me cry because it is true, so much love I have for you, this deep decision to always stay honest – for the dance to be then the shared moment, the joyful celebration. One moment together. A wholesome surrender. One love, from one to the next, before I danced for this video I listened to Barbara. I remember. Her dancing in the living room, her approach of movement. A celebration, a sharing, a dance that would express the inside of you, as poem.”

Christine and the Queens’ most recent album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love was released last June. It spawned a plethora of single-worthy tracks including “To Be Honest,” “True Love,” “Tears Can Be So Soft,” “A Day In The Water” and “Marvin Descending.” The artist has also covered Bee Gees’ classic hit “Stayin’ Alive” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge,” the latter during their appearance at Coachella’s 2023 installment.

In October, Christine and the Queens had to cancel the remainder of their fall and winter 2023 tour dates after the artist fell ill. They were scheduled to resume the trek in Montreal on October 15 and continue through North America before wrapping up in France in late November.