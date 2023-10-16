Christine and The Queens Cancel Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Due To Illness

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

According to consequence.net, it has been announced that Christine and The Queens have canceled all of the remaining 2023 tour dates due to an illness. To help spread the news about the canceled tour dates, the artist’s Instagram page has posted the following message.

Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Christine and the Queens were touring the U.K. and Europe in support of his latest album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. The artist was scheduled to resume the tour in Montreal on October 15 and continue through North America before wrapping in France in late November.

Back in April Christine and the Queens performed an rendition of the single “To Be Honest” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Also last Fall the artist shared his “Redcar” moniker for Christine and the Queens presents Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue.)