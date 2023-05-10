Christine and the Queens Shares the Healing Power of Tears in New Single & Video “Tears can be so soft”

Home News Renita Wright May 10th, 2023 - 12:03 AM

French pop musician Christine and the Queens has released a new single and accompanying music video titled “Tears Can Be So Soft.” The emotionally charged song speaks to the power of tears and the healing potential they possess.Christine’s tender vocals, joined by a delicate piano melody, capture the vulnerability and release often associated with tears: “Tears are so soft when you dive in them/ Oh, let them sail, ah”.

She encourages listeners to embrace the tears and the emotions behind them, rather than suppressing or denying them: “Let the sadness out / And see what it will show.”

The music video for “Tears Can Be So Soft” is simple yet impactful, with Christine’s raw emotions shining through. It’s a reminder that it’s important to take care of yourself emotionally, and that sometimes the simplest gesture, like crying can be the most healing.

In the creative and self-expressive music video Chris dances through L.A streets fully engrossed in the music. The video is in black and white, adding a deeper feeling to the track as Chris uses her body and emotions in a powerful manner throughout the visual.

In a press release, Chris stated: “Tears can be so soft’ was born out of the marriage of a Marvin Gaye sample that caught my attention, this intoxicating, elegant, almost poised in its melancholy string arrangement.”

“Tears Can Be So Soft” is a beautiful and inspiring song that speaks to the power of tears and emotional release. It’s music video and uplifting message serve as a reminder to honor our emotional states and that in doing so, we are taking care of ourselves. And as Christine sings: