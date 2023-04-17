Christine And The Queens Shares Haunting New Song “True love” Featuring 070 Shake

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 12:49 PM

Following their performance at Coachella Christine And The Queens have shared their new single “True love” which features artist 070 Shake. The tune is a a hauntingly beautiful plea to the angel of light to “take me higher” and it is the second single from Christine And The Queens‘s upcoming album Paranoia, Angels, True Love, which will be released on June 9 by Because Music.

As a whole, “True love” consists of a catchy mellow musical vibe which fills the air with bittersweet noise while Christine’s lovely vocal performance serenades the the listeners with her beautiful voice. Shake’s appearance on this tune is great because the chemistry between Shake and Christine brings more realism to this piece.

Paranoia, Angels, True Love is written, performed and produced by Christine And The Queens with co-production by Mike Dean. The album will feature guest appearances from Madonna, along with Shake.