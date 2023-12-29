Christine & The Queens Cover Bee Gees’ Classic “Stayin’ Alive”

Home News Robyn Violanda December 29th, 2023 - 9:57 PM

Christine and The Queens released a version of the classic favorite, “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees, with its own dark twist.

Everyone knows “Stayin’ Alive” as a feel-good, upbeat disco anthem. The French singer-songwriter makes that song his own using horror visuals to complement his contemporary indie pop style and add more of an edge.

Any interpretation or reiteration of that iconic disco bop has to honor the high energy the Bee Gees brought. Christine and The Queens, also commonly known as Red, does not hold back from the energy. His dancing, his movements, and his facial expressions are highly unique and emotionally charged. Red takes the themes of joy and resilience from the original version of the song and transforms it into an art piece decorated with Venetian dresses and relics referencing Europe’s bubonic plague, more representative of the theme of fear.

The more electronic-sounding delivery of the original lyrics, “Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother, you’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,” removes the emphasis of decentralizing oneself by making the words “stayin’ alive” sound more like the means of individual survival.

Christine and The Queens is known for his deeply personal and emotional portrayals in his art. He explores mixing similarly dark themes with music with lighter energy, like in the song “True Love.” His recent album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love, is critically acclaimed and reflects the same sort of craft. The visuals in his music videos, such as the one for the song “Marvin Descending” are stunning and memorable- which explains why Red is able to turn the Bee Gees song into a different song with a music video with visuals that reflect his artistry.