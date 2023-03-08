Christine And The Queens Announce New Album ‘Paranoia, Angels, True Love’ For June 2023 Release, Shares New Single

Home News Roy Lott March 8th, 2023 - 10:46 PM

Christine and The Queens has announced their new album Paranoia, Angels, True Love will be released on June 9 via Because Music. The 20-track album was written, performed and produced by Christine and the Queens, with co-production by Mike Dean and guest appearances from 070 Shake and Madonna. Chris explains the new album’s meaning as “a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

They have also released their latest single “To be honest.” The song is an ethereal, synth-driven first glimpse into the French phenomenon’s most all-encompassing album to date. It comes accompanied by a video directed by Chris shot on the English coast. Check it out below.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tracklist

01. Overture

02. Tears can be so soft

03. Marvin descending

04. A day in the water

05. Full Of Life

06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)

07. Track 10

08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)

09. He’s been shining for ever, your son

10. Flowery days

11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)

12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)

13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)

14. Aimer, puis vivre

15. Shine

16. We have to be friends

17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)

18. To be honest

19. I feel like an angel

20. Big eye