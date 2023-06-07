Christine and the Queens Shares Soothing New Single “A Day In The Water”

Home News Roy Lott June 7th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Christine and the Queens has released their new single “A day in the water.” The soothing ballad is accompanied by a Vevo Studio Performance which highlights the singers soulful vocals and leaves listeners with an ethereal sonic experience.

Chris shares, “The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore. It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”

The track follows the release of their latest singles, “Tears can be so soft,” “True love” (feat. 070 Shake) and “To be honest.” All songs will be featured on their new LP PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE.