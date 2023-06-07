Christine and the Queens Shares Soothing New Single “A Day In The Water”

Christine and the Queens has released their new single “A day in the water.” The soothing ballad is accompanied by a Vevo Studio Performance which highlights the singers soulful vocals and leaves listeners with an ethereal sonic experience.
Chris shares, “The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore. It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”
The track follows the release of their latest singles, “Tears can be so soft,” “True love” (feat. 070 Shake) and “To be honest.” All songs will be featured on their new LP PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE.
The album is written, performed, and produced by Christine and the Queens, with co-production by Mike Dean. The album will feature guest appearances from powerhouses Madonna and 070 Shake. Pre-order Fans can preorder the album here. In addition, she announced a limited 6-city North American tour was also announced, which will kick off on October 17 in Philadelphia and wrap up on October 26 in Chicago. They will also headline some music festivals like Primavera in Barcelona, Roskilde in Denmark and C6 Fest in Brazil.