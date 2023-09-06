Christine And The Queens Share Stunning New Video For “Marvin Descending”

Home News Roy Lott September 6th, 2023 - 8:42 PM

Christine and the Queens has released a stunning new music video for “Marvin Descending” from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE via Because Music. The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals that perfectly complement the hauntingly beautiful track. Check it out below.