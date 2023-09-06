Christine And The Queens Share Stunning New Video For “Marvin Descending”

Christine and the Queens has released a stunning new music video for “Marvin Descending” from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE via Because Music. The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals that perfectly complement the hauntingly beautiful track. Check it out below.
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was released earlier this year and includes the previously released singles “Tears can be so soft” and “A Day In The Water.”Christine and the Queens is currently in the midst of an international tour which includes headlining shows and notable performances at Roskilde Music Festival, Primavera Sound, BBC’s 6 Music Festival, Meltdown Festival, and a recent set at Glastonbury. It will then proceed into a limited 6-city U.S. tour this fall. The tour includes stops in Boston, Washington D.C., New York and more. Fans can purchase tickets here.