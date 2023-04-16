Christine and the Queens Give Unique Cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers “Under The Bridge” at Coachella

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 16th, 2023 - 11:21 PM

Christine and the Queens made their appearance at Coachella 2023 and gave fans a fun surprise with a moment that cannot be forgotten. During the Coachella performance, Christine and the Queens decided to whip out a classic song “Under The Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers to cover and it was fantastic and it was different. Just the way they always like to do it. If there is one thing that Christine and the Queens always do right is making their performance memorable.