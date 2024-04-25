Green Day, Billie Eilish, Fall Out Boy & More Sign Open Letter In Support Of Ticketing Industry Reform

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 12:44 PM

According to nbcnews.com, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Fall Out Boy and more have signed a letter earlier today that urged the Senate Commerce Committee to support a bill that aims to reform the live event ticketing system. The Fans First Act was introduced and referred to the Commerce Committee in back December with hopes to fix three major issues in the ticketing industry: ticket transparency, consumer protection and preventing bad actors from charging exorbitant resale prices. Other artists who signed the letter include Cyndi Lauper, Jason Mraz, Lorde, Sia, Train, Graham Nash, Becky G and Chappell Roan.

Fix the Tix is one of several bills introduced in recent years that aim at combating unfair ticketing practices, including the BOSS and SWIFT Act and the TICKET Act. Fix the Tix is a coalition of live event industry organizations spearheaded by the National Independent Venue Association and Eventbrite, organized the letter, which was addressed to Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the ranking member.

Back in 2022 Fans sued Ticketmaster after the company struggled to keep up with the demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The Eras Tour led to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Ticketmaster’s outsize role in the music industry.

