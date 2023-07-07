Cyndi Lauper Shares Foreboding New Single “Oh Dolores” From Prime Video

Home News Dita Dimone July 7th, 2023 - 9:50 PM

As mentioned on Concequence.net, music icon Cyndi Lauper premieres her new single “Oh, Dolores,” created for the new Amazon Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach.

The release of the new track corresponds with the series premiere, in which Lauper appears as a special guest. “Oh, Dolores” feels like a deep cut in her repertoire, merging energetic, scrappy punk with new wave’s bassy beat. “Oh Dolores, you’ve come undone/ It happens every time, now isn’t it a crime?/ How they drag you down, Dolores,” Lauper sings.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is based on Aaron Mark’s popular Spotify fiction podcast of the same name. The first season focuses on Dolores, a woman who has just been freed from a 16-year jail sentence and is practically starting her life again. According to the plot synopsis, it is “a macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.”

The cast of the series adaptation includes Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. All first-season episodes are available for streaming on Prime Video now. Recently, Lauper collaborated with Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and more on the soundtrack to the comedy 80 for Brady.

Lauper is known for her work as an activist – particularly as a long-time champion and ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Her debut album, She’s So Unusual, was the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100—”Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, “Time After Time”, “She Bop”, and “All Through the Night”—and earned Lauper the Best New Artist award at the 27th Annual Grammy Awards in 1985.

Her success continued with the soundtrack for the motion picture The Goonies and her second record titled True Colors.