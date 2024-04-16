Library Of Congress Adds Green Day, Blondie & Notorious B.I.G. Songs to National Recording Registry

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to pitchfork.com, albums by Green Day, the Notorious B.I.G. and Blondie will be preserved as “the defining sounds of history” in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. Earlier today Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden named this year’s 25 additions to the archive, including songs and albums by ABBA, the Chicks, the Cars, Bill Withers, Jefferson Airplane, Kronos Quartet, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick.

Other recordings selected for the 2024 National Recording Registry includes “Clarinet Marmalade” – Lt. James Reese Europe’s 369th U.S. Infantry Band (1919,) “Kauhavan Polkka” – Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl (1928,) Wisconsin Folksong Collection (1937-1946,) “Rose Room” – Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian (1939,) “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Gene Autry (1949) and others.

“Tennessee Waltz” – Patti Page (1950,) “Rocket ‘88’” – Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats (1951,) “Catch a Falling Star” / ”Magic Moments” – Perry Como (1957,) “Chances Are” – Johnny Mathis (1957,) “The Sidewinder” – Lee Morgan (1964,) “Surrealistic Pillow” – Jefferson Airplane (1967,) “Ain’t No Sunshine” – Bill Withers (1971,) “This is a Recording” – Lily Tomlin (1971,) “J.D. Crowe & the New South” – J.D. Crowe & the New South (1975,) “Arrival” – ABBA (1976,) “El Cantante” – Héctor Lavoe (1978,) “The Cars” – The Cars (1978) and others.

Last year’s inductees included Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Queen Latifah’s All Hail the Queen and Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi