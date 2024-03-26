All Your Friends Festival Announce Inaugural 2024 Lineup Featuring Featuring Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional & More

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The new emo festival, All Your Friends, has just announced its 2024 lineup. American rock band, Fall Out Boy, and Canadian rock band, Billy Talent, will be the headliners of this year’s festival. Fall Out Boy will headline on Saturday, August 24th while Billy Talent will headline on Friday, August 23rd. Other artists performing on Friday include The All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Mayday Parade, GOB, Gym Class Heroes, We The Kings, Lolo, The Honest Heart Collective, and more. The Saturday lineup includes Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Plain White T’s, Grandson, The Maine, Charlotte Sands, Fefe Dobson, and Stereos.

All Your Friends will take place from August 23rd to 24th at Burl’s Creek in Ontario, Canada. Presale for this event begins on Wednesday, March 27th at 10 am EST while public on-sale starts on Friday, March 29th at 10 am EST. More information can be found at https://www.allyourfriendsfestival.com/.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi