Becky G Shares Empowering New Song “La Nena” With Gabito Ballesteros

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 2nd, 2023 - 3:48 PM

American pop singer Becky G released her newest single “La Nena” on Wednesday last week in collaboration with Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros. According to RollingStone, this new track, which is produced by Edgar Barrera and Ballesteros, follows “The Fire Inside” which was released earlier this month on the soundtrack for the film Flamin’ Hot directed by Eva Longoria. Listen to Becky G’s new single below.

“La Nena” is a glimpse into Becky G’s upcoming album. The song’s lyrics “the lyrics tell the story of a woman who is empowered and chooses to continue dancing through life despite having her heart broken.”

The music video, directed by Santiago Lafee, mark’s Becky G’s first credit as a creative director for a video alongside Daniela Matos. In the music video, the star walks through a strip club and is given a lap dance before taking the stage herself, dancing alone in a pink jeweled bodysuit.

This single releases after a series of collaborations with other artists, like Peso Pluma on “Chanel,” Omega on “Arranca,” and Fuerza Régita on “Te Quiero Besar” over the course of the last several months.