Billie Eilish Previews Three Tracks from Forthcoming Album During Coachella Appearance

Home News Cristian Garcia April 13th, 2024 - 11:39 PM

Coachella has officially kicked off this weekend, with numerous artists showcasing old material and new material for upcoming albums. For Billie Eilish she has just done that. At her Coachella appearance, Eilish previewed three new songs that will be included on her upcoming third album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

The three songs previewed at Coachella: “LUNCH”, “CHIHIRO” and “L’AMOUR” all follow Eilish’s stylistic changes were noticed when news of her new album was announced. Following a controversial album title, the three songs follow the lyrically and sonically promise of hitting the listener hard and soft. In “LUNCH” Eilish showcases a genre bending experience as she mixes modern dance-pop with some R&B rhythms all sung in a mousy quiet like manner. “CHIHIRO” continues this tempo with lo-fi hip-hop production, while adding some elements of electronica to her brand of pop music. While “L’AMOUR” fully embraces its electropop identity with a riveting house beat and strobing neon lights that is fully designed to be played loud at a dance club. These three songs all further contextualizes Eilish’s claims of having her new album experiment with the dynamics of sound. Embracing the quiet loud approach to electropop, her preview at Coachella have definitely served their purpose at drumming up hype for the new album.

With the release date of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT fast approaching its deadline, fans can be eager to know that they got their first impressions at Coachella, while they wait for the album to drop next month from now.

Billie Eilish’s third album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT drops on May 17 2024 via Darkwave Records.

Watch Billie Eilish preview her new songs at Coachella below.

🚨 BILLIE EILISH TOCANDO TRECHO DE “LUNCH”, DE SEU NOVO ÁLBUM! pic.twitter.com/em69iaXz3R — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) April 14, 2024

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE WAS PLAYED AT COACHELLA !!!pic.twitter.com/IThNewGOBZ — Billie Eilish Music Videos (@eilishmvs) April 14, 2024