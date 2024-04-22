Sia Teams Up With Paris Hilton For New Single “Fame Won’t Love You”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 22nd, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Sia and Paris Hilton release their first ever collaborative track “Fame Won’t Love You.” This follows other hit releases such as “Incredible” ft. Labrinth and “Dance Alone” ft. Kylie.

This single is also part of Sia’s new upcoming album Reasonable Women, which will be released on May 3, 2024.

“Fame Won’t Love You” marks the union of two global icons as they create an anthem with a powerful message about prioritizing relationships over fame. On the chorus their distinctive voices join together in an epic fashion as they profess, ”little dreams come crashing / let them wave in passing / because fame won’t love you like a mother, like a brother should.” This is just the start of their working relationship as Sia serves as executive producer of Paris’ upcoming album, according to a press release.

Reasonable Women is Sia’s first proper album since 2016. This album was created in collaboration with a myriad of notable artists which includes Jesse Shatkin, benny blanco, Greg Kurstin and more.

Sia transformed from an indie pop vocalist into a global superstar. Her song “Chandelier” revolutionized the art of music video. She went on to co-write songs with global artists such as Miley Cyrus, Diljit Dosanjh and more.

Reasonable Woman track listing:

Little Wing Immortal Queen (feat. Chaka Khan) Dance Alone (Sia and Kylie Minogue) I Had A Heart Gimme Love Nowhere To Be Towards The Sun Incredible (feat. Labrinth) Champion (feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff) I Forgive You Wanna Be Known One Night Fame Won’t Love You (feat. Paris Hilton) Go On Rock and Balloon

