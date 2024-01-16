Coachella Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 16th, 2024 - 4:17 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Coachella has just announced their 2024 lineup featuring previously rumored headliners Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat. The Gwen Stefani-fronted No Doubt has also been slated to join the iconic festival although no date has been specified yet in terms of the band’s performance.

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

The event is scheduled to take place across two weekends in mid to late April, as is customary, with this year’s edition being set for April 12-14 and April 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Lana Del Rey’s headlining performance will be accompanied by sets from Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizzarap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Anti Up, Steve Angello, Ken Carsen, Skepta, Faye Webster, Tyla, Yoasobi, Cloonee, Gorgon City, Tinashe, ANOTR, L’Imperatrice, Suki Waterhouse, Lovejoy, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Chloe, The Japanese House, Black Country, New Road, Adriatique, Blond:ish, The Beths, Neil Frances, Clown Core, Mall Grab, Kevin de Vries, Kolsch, Kokoroko, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Skin On Skin, Innellea, Late Night Drive Home, Sid Sriram, Cimafunk, Miss Monique, Son Rompe Pera, Ben Sterling, Upchuck and Keyspan on both Fridays.

Tyler, The Creator’s headlining set will be supported by performances from Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, Le Sserafim, Charlotte de Witte, ISOxo, Knock 2, Santa Fe Klan, Blxst, Purple Disco Machine, The Drums, Skream & Benga, Destroy Lonely, Orbital, Kevin Abstract, The Aquabats, Kevin Kaarl, Raye, The Red Pears, FLO, The Blessed Madonna, Hatsune Miku, SPINALL, Palace, The Adicts, Thuy, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, Kenya Grace, Patrick Mason, The Last Dinner Party, Bar Italia, Reinier Zonneveld, Saint Levant, Mahmut Orhan, Ame x Marcel Dettmann, Brutalismus 3000, Erika de Casier, Girl Ultra, Maz, Depresion Sonora, Will Clarke, Militarie Gun, Rebuke, Mandy, Indiana and Kimonos on both Saturdays.

Doja Cat’s headlining performance on Sunday will be accompanied by sets from J Balvin, Jhene Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin Leon, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Ludmilla, The Rose, AP Dhillon, Renee Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Coi Leray, NAV, Tems, Bicep, Victoria Monet, Taking Back Sunday, 88Rising Futures, ARTBAT, Atarashii Gakko, Boy Harsher, Barry Can’t Swim, Olivia Dean, Latin Mafia, Two Shell, Hermanos Gutierrez, Folamour, Jockstrap, Carlita, Mdou Moctar, Eddie Zuko, Adam Ten x Mita Gami, YG Marley, Eli & Fur, Flight Facilities, DJ Steinfeld, Tita Lau, Bb Trickz, Feeble Little Horse, JOPLYN and Jjuujjuu on both Sundays.