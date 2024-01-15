Doja Cat Teases Possible Follow Up To Scarlet With New Tracklist

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 2:01 PM

According to nme.com, artist Doja Cat has shared a tease that features a possible tracklist for the sequel to her 2023 album Scarlet. The album was released last September and Cat recently opened up about the last minute change of her album title. Scarlet had an original intended name of Hellmouth but was then changed to Scarlet.

This past weekend Cat shared a photo of a whiteboard featuring a number of song titles underneath the header “S2,” which is presumably “Scarlet 2.” According to the social media post, the words “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” “Urrrge’ and “Hungry” are displayed on the whiteboard.

Later this year Cat will head out on her first ever UK and European headline arena tour as part of her ongoing Scarlet Tour, which hit North America this past year. Kicking off on June 11, the first run of shows will commence with a show at the OVO Arena in Glasgow, before continuing the following day with a gig at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

From there, Cat will play at The O2 arena in London on June 14, before making her final UK stop in Newcastle the next day.