Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat & Tyler, The Creator Reportedly Slated To Headline Coachella 2024

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The reports surrounding the potential headliners for Coachella in 2024 is already stirring excitement. According to Stereogum, there are reports that Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator are slated to headline one of the biggest, if not the biggest- music festival in the world.

The third slot is reportedly in negotiation for Doja Cat to headline Coachella. The official lineup and the headliners of the festival have not yet been announced. The three artists that are reportedly slated to headline Coachella have performed at the festival before.

These three California artists have had an eventful career in the last year. In September 2023, Lana Del Rey toured the country for her Fall 2023 tour in the United States. Tyler, The Creator held the first Camp Flog Gnaw festival since the COVID-19 pandemic had canceled the annual event in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In April 2023, Tyler was able to make many fans happy by surprising them and connecting with them. The rapper easily sparks excitement, as seen by his unexpected appearance at Coachella where he joined Kali Uchis, and his surprise intimate concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles– which sold out very quickly.

Doja Cat has also had major success in 2023, following the release of her fourth studio album titled Scarlet, and her first North American tour, “The Scarlet Tour.” However, the artist has recently been receiving backlash from her fans, ranging from criticism of her album artwork to calling out the artist wearing a t-shirt featuring an alleged Neo-Nazi figure. Doja Cat has been vocal and has responded to the negativity from both of these incidents.

These artists all have strong, loyal fan bases that represent different demographics and fans of different genres. Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat, have all been recognized for their talents as singers and songwriters, and are known for their dedicated following outside of mainstream pop.