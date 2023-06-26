Home News Simon Li June 26th, 2023 - 8:47 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd and Blackpink’s Jennie Share New Song From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack “One of the Girls”

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Blackpink’s Jennie just shared their collaborative work “One Of The Girls” for the HBO show The Idol, according to pitchfork.com. Below is the official audio for “One Of The Girls.”



Bringing so many talents to the set, the end result is a harmonious blend of the artists’ unique styles and performances. While Jennie’s beautiful voice is the centerpiece for the song, one can also notice how the rest of the song is structured to back it up, and help create that moody and low atmosphere for Jennie’s voice to shine through, which also suites the show’s theme and atmosphere quite well.

Jennie plays as Dyanne, who is a back up dancer for Jocelyn, the protagonist of the show, and her appearance on the song would mark her first appearance in production outside of Blackpink since 2018.