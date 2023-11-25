Chino Moreno Details Madonna’s Signing Of Deftones To Maverick Records In 1994

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 25th, 2023 - 10:00 AM

Chino Moreno, the lead vocalist of Deftones, shared news of Madonna helping sign the band to Maverick Records back in 1994. The Deftones are known as an alternative metal band. They were formed by the talents of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Dominic Garcia.

Madonna’s involvement in their early career was a significant boost, and the band continues to make music that resonates with fans of all ages. Deftones is known for their singles “Cherry Waves” and “Change.”

Madonna discovered the band; at the time, they were just an upcoming band from California. Madonna had gotten her hands on a track that the band had created. The band got the call saying, “Hey, Madonna wants to see you guys play.’ … So, they flew us back to Los Angeles.”

According to Loudwire, “We honestly weren’t looking for a record deal,” Moreno recalls of the time. “We were very lucky that we played a show — it was our first time playing in Los Angeles. … We got a show closing for a band that was showcasing for a record deal. But somebody was there that knew somebody who knew Madonna. And basically, she got our demo tape — we had like a two-song demo tape.”

Photo credit is Raymond Flotat.