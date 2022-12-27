Gwen Stefani Talks Possibility Of No Doubt Reunion

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2022 - 7:55 PM

No Doubt fans may have a little glimpse of hope for a reunion. While promoting the latest season of The Voice, Gwen Stefani spoke with the Wall Street Journal for a Q&A and was asked if there could be a potential reunion of No Doubt. “What are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

No Doubt last toured together in 2015 in support of their 2012 album Push and Shove. Shortly before, the band reunited in 2009 and went out on an extensive tour of their greatest hits. After the tour coming to a close in 2015, Stefani spoke with Rolling Stone about the future of the band. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony [Kanal] and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make.”

Stefani is set to be one of the judges on The Voice this season alongside her husband, Blake Shelton, which will be his last season on the show.