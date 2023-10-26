Ultra Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Tiesto, David Guetta, Martin Garrix & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to consequence.net, the electronic Ultra Music Festival is returning to Miami’s Bayfront Park on March 22 – March 24. Performing at the event are Tiesto, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and more.

The 2024 lineup also includes performances from Calvin Harris Under Construction, DJ Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, Nora En Pure, Zeds Dead, Afrojack, Peggy Gou and others.

According to usatoday.com, artist Garrix has been an Ultra Music Festival headliner since his debut in 2014, with the exception of 2018. Also Harris has not performed at the event since 2013. The Scottish DJ and producer has worked with many of music’s biggest stars including Rihanna, Dua Lipa and more.

At the event there are different stages showcasing different genres of EDM including Trance, Techno, House and more. The main stage is normally a big room house but the shows will vary depending on the who is the DJ.

Three day tickets start at $350 and are available now by visiting ultramusicfestival.com. This years festival brought in 165,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, with 42 million people watching the festival’s livestream.