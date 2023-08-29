Tiësto Shares Exciting New Single “Both” Featuring BIA and 21 Savage

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Artist Tiësto has joined forces with fellow superstars BIA and 21 Savage for the new single “Both,” which available everywhere now by Atlantic Records. With the combined star power and infectious melodies and lyrics, “Both” is set up to be the new worldwide party anthem.

“Both” follows this spring’s release of Tiësto’s acclaimed seventh studio album Drive, which was the first album of 2023 to be certified in the US by RIAA. The album includes the hit singles as “The Business” ( two times platinum,) “Don’t Be Shy” with Karol G (Gold,) “The Motto” with Ava Max (Platinum,)“Hot In It” with Charli XCX, “10:35” with Tate McRae (Gold) and “All Nighter,” all of which have earned a cumulative 4.5 Billion global streams to date.

In the press release Tiësto shares his thoughts about his latest song.

As a fan of both 21 Savage and BIA, I’m super excited to have collaborated with them on this one. BIA and I had been looking to work together, and after sharing my new track with her and then hearing her verse I instantly knew this would be the one. Before she could cut another verse, 21 Savage hopped on and brought a whole new energy to the project ! I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration for this song !”

BIA briefly adds: “This was an amazing track to be a part of! I loved working with Tiësto and 21 Savage. The beat is fire and I’m excited for everyone to hear this record.”

“This is the type of track you get lit in the club to!” said 21 Savage. “Working with Tiësto and BIA was super dope I’m glad I was able to do a verse on this one.”

Tiësto is celebrating Drive with an epic lineup of live dates that includes headline sets, top-billed festival appearances, exclusive residencies and much more. More details can be found here .