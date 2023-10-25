Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Killer Mike & More Call On President Biden For Ceasefire In Gaza

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 25th, 2023 - 12:41 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Singers Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Killer Mike, and other musical artists have made their efforts to sign a letter to President Joseph Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to Pitchfork, the artists decided to sign the letter, calling for “an end of the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages” in accordance with the current Israel-Hamas war.

In the letter, the music artists also called for a route into Palestine for humanitarian aid. They detail their pleas to the President of the United States:

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians. We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”

This is not the only letter many music artists have signed to discuss their support for a potential end to the Israel-Hamas war. Other artists have signed an open letter titled “Artists for Palestine” to condemn international governments “for not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them.” In another open letter, some music artists have agreed to speak out “on the entertainment community to speak out forcefully against Hamas, to support Israel, to refrain from sharing misinformation about the war, and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.”