Insomniac Announces Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022 Lineup Featuring Afrojack, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake and More

Insomniac has announced the Electric Daisy Carnival lineup for their Orlando 2022 show, and it features some big names in music. Over a hundred artists will be taking the stage for the festival.

Among the lineup will be artists like Afrojack, the Dutch DJ who recently made a splash at Eurovision 2021 with his song “Hero”, which was also under consideration for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the Grammy Awards. Also playing are artists like Alison Wonderland, whose album Loner was released back in May of this year. Kaskade is also expected to make a return to the stage.

Others like Martin Garrix and DJ Snake promise to heat up the stage. Getter, REZZ, Vintage Culture, Zeds Dead, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Jayda G, Ruben de Ronde, Brennen Grey, Charlotte de Witte, Ellen Allien, and more can also be seen on stage this year.

Electric Daisy Carnival has had some great moments this year. In their Las Vegas show, for example, Grimes recently debuted an unreleased track, “Welcome to the Opera”, during her set. And their previous years have included artists such as Diplo, deadmau5, and Kaskade. Tickets can be bought here, starting at $199.99, and the carnival will be held on November 11-13.

Photo Credit: Michelle Baptista