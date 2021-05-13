Martin Garrix is Joined by U2’s The Edge and Bono for Official UEFA EURO 2020 Song “We Are The People”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 13th, 2021 - 7:28 PM

The official UEFA EURO 2020 song “We Are The People” has been released today featuring Martin Garrix as well as U2 band members Bono and The Edge. The single has been released with Sony Music Neitherlands/RCA Records and is accompanied by its music video.

“We Are The People” puts to use the sound of The Edge’s unmistakable guitar prowess, layered over the clarity and smooth qualities Bono’s vocal talents are known for. The single also contains an optimistic piano melody that accents the vocals.

The video features the musicians performing in the city during sunset, cut with footage of everyday activities experienced by normal people in the area. The film highlights the relationships between people, as fitting with the name. The song talks about our ability to face challenges within a community, reflecting the positivity and hope that’s required for any team.

About the single, EUFA marketing director Guy Laurent Epstein said:

“Football and music have the power of bringing people together. They are vectors of passion and emotion and combining them will extend further the fan celebration of the tournament, as well as reaching out to new audiences. With the star-studded line-up we have pulled together to create the tournament’s official music, we are confident of doing just this.”

Martin Garrix released a new song called “Pressure” in February with Swedish vocalist Tove Lo, and has hinted that 2021 will be filled with new releases that he wrote during lockdown.