Tinashe, Normani, Offset & Calvin Harris Collaborate On New Single “New To You”

Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris recently released a brand new single, “New To You,” off of his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which is due to release in early August. According to an article from Pitchfork, this brand new single features many legendary artists such as Normani, Tinashe and Offset. “New To You” is available to stream on most major music streaming services.

Additionally, “New To You” has an accompanying video available to view on Youtube. It has amassed over three hundred-thousand views and seventeen-thousand likes since being uploaded two days ago, on July 28.

Musically, “New To You” is incredibly impressive. It features a funk-inspired beat throughout the song, as well as, an ethereal synth and the occasional use of orchestral instruments, such as the violin. Normani, Tinashe and Offset each sing a unique verse, making the track feel like three different fantastic songs wrapped into one.

Harris’ upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 has received a lot of media coverage due to Harris’ collaboration with scores of legendary artists. For instance, earlier this month, Harris released “Stay With Me,” featuring Pharrell Williams, Halsey and Justin Timberlake. In late May, Harris released “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Pusha T and Snoop Dogg are also slated to appear on the album, making Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 one of the most ambitious musical collaborations in recent memory.

Overall, fans of Harris, Normani, Tinashe and Offset are sure to enjoy this brand new single, “New To You,” and are likely anxiously awaiting the upcoming release of Harris’ star-studded album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford