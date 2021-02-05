Ultra Music Festival Canceled For Second Year In A Row Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Sara Thompson February 5th, 2021 - 8:26 PM

Amidst mass amounts of cancellations of live music events yet again in the new year, Ultra Music Festival again joins the list. The 2020 Ultra festival was cancelled, and the event for this year followed suit. Organizers hope for the festival to resume in 2022.

The general council of Ultra Music Festival Sandy York requested of Miami city manager Arthur Noriega that the even be moved to March 25-27 of 2022. This decision was the result of the coronavirus pandemic, which was also the cause of the event’s cancellation last year.

The ticket holders of the 2020 Ultra Music Festival were unable to receive refunds from the company following the event’s cancellation in 2020, and they were instead offered the opportunity to have their tickets transferred to either the 2021 or 2022 festivals. This decision led to a class action lawsuit against Ultra on behalf of perturbed ticket holders; however, the company was not the only to offer similar options in light of the present crisis.

Coachella also announced the cancellation of its 2021 music festival, and events such as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Hangout Music Festival have been postponed potentially only until later this year.