Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring System Of A Down, Slipknot, A Perfect Circle & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, it has been announced that the music festival Sick New World will be returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27, 2024 with a massive lineup of the world’s biggest hard rock, alternative and up coming artists.

closing out the the event will be returning headliner System Of A Down with other performances by Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Sleep Token and more.

Lamb Of God, BabyMetal, SpiritBox, SevenDust, Jinjer, Static-X, Fear Factory, Gel, Zulu, Dope, Code Orange, Vowws, Kittie, Helmet, The Garden, Wage War, Black Veil Brides and others will be performing as well.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 2 p.m. PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more.

Sick New World has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels.