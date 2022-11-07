The Sisters Of Mercy Set To Play First U.S. Show In 14 Years At Sick New World Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2022 - 6:07 PM

Fans of goth music should be rejoicing because The Sisters of Mercy announced they will perform their first U.S. show in 14 years. The band will be performing at Las Vegas’s Sick New World festival in May 2023. The event features nu-metal, goth, industrial and hardcore groups. The Sisters of Mercy will be led by Andrew Eldritch who last toured in 2008.

The lineup for Sick New World festival includes the bands Placebo, Ministry, She Wants Revenge, Skinny Puppy, Killing Joke, Stabbing Westward, Orgy, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, alongside with Evanescence, Cradle of Filth, Lacuna Coil, and The 69 Eyes and much more. System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Turnstile and Chevelle are the headliners.

Tickets go on presale this Friday at 10 AM PT.