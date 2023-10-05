Static-X Debut Psychedelic New Music Video For “Z0mbie”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 1:32 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

On the heels of the excitement about the kickoff of the first leg of the Machine Killer Tour this week, industrial music band Static-X are releasing another music video from the upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol. 2.

The song “Z0mbie” is a driving aural assault that demonstrates the Evil Disco sound Static-X is known for. The track features Xer0 on lead vocals, with a guitar riff created by band founder Wayne Static. The tune was recorded by the original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay.

The music video is an animated clip created by Makinita Silva and directed by Static-X’s creative director Edsel Dope. The video takes viewers on a psychedelic, drug fueled and sex ride that features a host of colorful characters and is the perfect companion for the latest track from Project Regeneration: Vol.

Static-X announced Proj ect Regeneration: Vol 2 will be released on January 26, 2024 and the band have unveiled two songs from that album. A cover of the Nine Inch Nails’s classic “Terrible Lie” and the recently released “Stay Alive.”

The upcoming album is produced by the band’s current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild. The new album is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more. The pre-order for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 can be found here: http://www.static-x.com/ .