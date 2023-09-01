Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares on Burton C. Bell: “He Was Just Kind Of Going Through The Motions”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 1st, 2023 - 8:42 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares told in an interview with Brutal Planet Magazine in his own words as such about original Fear Factory singer Burton C. Bell: “ Burton C. Bell was just kind of phoning things in; he was just kind of going through the motions, and it just felt like he didn’t wanna be there. And so it was kind of lacking. The band was going down for a little while. And as soon as Milo came in, it was a breath of fresh air to play with somebody who wanted to be there. And that felt really good. And, of course, all the trolls are gonna come after me for saying that, but it is what it is. I mean, I lived through it. I was there.”



Last December, Dino told RichardMetalFan about Burton C. Bell’s departure from Fear Factory in his own words as such: “I could see over the years that he always had one foot out the door; he was always that guy. He originally quit way back in 2002, and he ended up coming band into the band and restarting the band with the other guys without me. At least that’s what I thought. But I don’t know. I never really got the full story of why they did what they did. But to me, it always seemed like he always had one foot out the door, and I think that this was just his time to exit, for whatever reason. I mean, you have to ask him, really, to get [the full story of why he left]. But he pretty much left me to handle the rest of the duties for [Fear Factory’s latest album]’ Aggression Continuum’. And so now I’m moving forward without him, and the band’s gonna go on without him, and that’s just how it is. He’s moved on, and so have I. Fans can cry all they want and people can want what they want. And I get it; I understand. He was in the band for many years, and he was the only vocalist on the record, even though he had quit the band two or three times before that. But he’s gone, and I’ve moved on, and so has he.”

In September 2020, Bell gave an official statement about his departure from Fear Factory, he expressed “I cannot align” myself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.

If you want to read another article about this band click right here from our website