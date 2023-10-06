Lamb Of God Shares Killer New Single “Evidence”

LAMB OF GOD has released a new single called “Evidence”. The song lands on the first anniversary of the release of the band’s “Omens” album.
LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe detailed inspiration for “Evidence”: “One of the more baffling aspects of modern-day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favor of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets. Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is, though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it.”
“Never knew the joy of truth… // That world is dead, just memories.” The song echoes a harshness in tone and tempo. It is not one to be pondered on, instead it is to be heeded with entirety and obscure awareness.
It is wild and steadfast; the words get lost in transition and translation. Intentionally drawing us away from our thoughts and into a gradient of introspection.
On Saturday, October 7, LAMB OF GOD will release the documentary “Making Of: Omens”. This YouTube film marks the one-year release of “Omens”.
In August 2022, LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell told Germany’s EMP that “Omens” is “a fairly dynamic record. There’s a few other little surprises and tweaks,” he said. “But we recorded it differently this time. We went to Los Angeles and all of us in the same room and same time recording, which gave us some leeway to make changes as things appened and just kind of feel it out in a different way than we’ve done in the past, which would be everybody kind of going in their corner recording and it gets assembled later. So, it was a real team effort on this one, in the recording — all the way through it’s been a team effort — and in the recording especially, when we were all in the same room doing that stuff, it was great. I got to spend three and a half weeks working on a record instead of four or five days — working on the recording of the record.”