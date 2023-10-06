Lamb Of God Shares Killer New Single “Evidence”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 6th, 2023 - 7:21 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

LAMB OF GOD has released a new single called “Evidence”. The song lands on the first anniversary of the release of the band’s “Omens” album.

LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe detailed inspiration for “Evidence”: “One of the more baffling aspects of modern-day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favor of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets. Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is, though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it.”

“Never knew the joy of truth… // That world is dead, just memories.” The song echoes a harshness in tone and tempo. It is not one to be pondered on, instead it is to be heeded with entirety and obscure awareness.

It is wild and steadfast; the words get lost in transition and translation. Intentionally drawing us away from our thoughts and into a gradient of introspection.

On Saturday, October 7, LAMB OF GOD will release the documentary “Making Of: Omens”. This YouTube film marks the one-year release of “Omens”.