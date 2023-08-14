Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Joined By Spongebob Voice Actor Tom Kenny For Live Cover Of “The Spongebob Squarepants Theme Song”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, for more than over a decade artist Corey Taylor has occasionally performed the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song as a part of his set lists. Over this past weekend, Slipknot’s lead singer joined SpongeBob SquarePants’s voice actor Tom Kenny to perform the song on stage at the Huntington Comic And Toy Convention in West Virginia.

Kenny was performing at the convention with his band The Hi-Seas when he invited Taylor to join him in singing the theme. In the following statement Taylor briefly shared his thoughts to the surprised crowd by saying:“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my whole career.How the hell did I get here, guys?”

In an Instagram post with footage of the collaboration, The Hi-Seas briefly state: “For a brief moment, We. Were. SPONGEKNOT.”

On another note, Taylor is currently getting ready to release a new solo album CMF2, which drops on September 15. Also Taylor will be resuming touring on August 25 in Denver, Colorado.