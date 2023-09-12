Puscifer, A Perfect Circle & Primus Announce Spring 2024 Sessanta U.S. Tour Dates

Sessanta is a untraditional tour that sees Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus will be forces and sharing band memebers at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 20.

The Western U.S. outing is a resurrection and expansion of the 2014 Los Angeles event Cinquanta, which was originally a one time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening that commemorated Maynard James Keenan’s landmark 50 birthday, Sessanta will be celebrating Puscifer‘s and A Perfect Circle’s frontman as he turns 60 years old.

Sessanta’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds. For tickets and more information visit: Tour.puscifer.com.

In the press release Keenan shares his thoughts about the upcoming event.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 201.Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

Sessanta Tour Dates

4/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4/18 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

4/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

4/21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

4/23 – West Valley City, UT – Maverick Center

4/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat