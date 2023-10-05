Vinyl Sales Surge By Nearly 15 Percent In 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 11:48 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, it has been reported that vinyl sales have increased by nearly 15 percent during thee first nine months of this year. The statistics by MusicWeek were collected from the BPI and highlighted from the beginning of the year until the end of September.

The results have stated that 3,952,262 vinyl LPs were sold, which is approximately a 13.2 percent increase since last year. According to the report, the increase was even bigger for the three months of the Q3 period, which saw 1,237,620 records sold in the vinyl format. that figure is 15.1 percent higher than the previous year.

Right now, artists that are mostly responsible for the resurgence of vinyl sales include Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Blur and Kylie Minogue, all of which have released new LPs since the start of this year.

Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd remains as the biggest vinyl release of this year with 33,568 copies sold on vinyl since being released back in March.

Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has the biggest selling vinyl release of Q3 with 29,649 sales and Blur’s ninth studio album The Ballad Of Darren has sold 26,894 copies while Minogue’s Tension is not far behind with 19,160 copies sold since its release last month.

Other albums making waves in the vinyl sales include Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts, Wham!’s The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven and Lewis Capaldi‘s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

