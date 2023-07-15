Beastie Boys Announce Vinyl Reissue of “Hello, Nasty” Ahead of Its 25th Anniversary

Home News Zach Monteiro July 15th, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Beastie Boys have recently announced that they will be reissuing their 1998 album Hello, Nasty in the form of a 4LP vinyl box set. The announcement of this box set comes ahead of the album’s 25th anniversary.

According to Pitchfork, the collection contains 21 bonus tracks that include remixes, b-sides and other rarities. The bonus tracks will be packaged alongside the original album in an “eight-panel gatefold, along with a coffee table book-style slipcase. (Via Pitchfork) The box set is currently slated to release on September 8th.

Earlier this week, Adam Horovitz (Or “Ad-Rock”)’ supergroup DFL (Dead Fucking Last) had also announced the reissue of their debut album My Crazy Life. Pitchfork states that this is the first time that DFL’s debut album has been pressed on a 12” vinyl. To celebrate the vinyl’s release, DFL had recently released remastered versions of “America’s Most Hardcore” and “Pizza Man”. The Vinyl set is slated to release on August 11th.

Ad-Rock now had two Vinyl reissue projects in the works, with DFL’s My Crazy Life reissue releasing on August 11th, and Hello, Nasty on September 8th.

Hello, Nasty’s 4LP Deluxe Edition’s tracklist can be found below (Via Uproxx):

Disc 1 – Side A

“Super Disco Breakin’”

2. “The Move”

3. “Remote Control”

4. “Song For The Man”

5. “Just A Test”

6. “Body Movin’”

Disc 1 – Side B

“Intergalactic”

2. “Sneakin’ Out The Hospital”

3. “Putting Shame In Your Game”

4. “Flowin’ Prose”

5. “And Me”

6. “Three MCs And One DJ”

Disc 2 – Side A

“The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)”

2. “Song For Junior”

3. “I Don’t Know”

4. “The Negotiation Limerick File”

5. “Electrify”

Disc 2 – Side B

“Picture This”

2. “Unite”

3. “Dedication”

4. “Dr. Lee, PhD”

5. “Instant Death”

Disc 3 – Side A

“Description Of A Strange Man”

2. “Dirt Dog”

3. “Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)”

4. “DR. Lee Version Dub”

5. “Switched On”

Disc 3 – Side B

“Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)”

2. “Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious”

3. “Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)”

4. “Stink Bug”

Disc 4 – Side A

“Peanut Butter & Jelly”

2. “Piano Jam”

3. “Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace”

4. “The Negotiation Limerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)”

5. “The Drone”

6. “20 Questions Version”

Disc 4 – Side B